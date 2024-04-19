Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 18 – April 19, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SIEVERS, GAY LYNN

Age: 69

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-04-18

Released: 2024-04-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12497, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12497, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBBINS, ELISA MICHELLE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12499, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #12499, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CURTIS, DUSTIN DANIEL

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent – Crash Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



GONZALEZ TOBAR, AMERICA DANIELA

Age: 41

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-04-18

Arresting Agency: ICE

PHILLIPS, JOSHUA ROBERT

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: