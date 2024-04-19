Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 18 – April 19, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SIEVERS, GAY LYNN
Age: 69
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-04-18
Released: 2024-04-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12497, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12497, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROBBINS, ELISA MICHELLE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12499, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12499, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CURTIS, DUSTIN DANIEL
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent – Crash
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
GONZALEZ TOBAR, AMERICA DANIELA
Age: 41
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-04-18
Arresting Agency: ICE
PHILLIPS, JOSHUA ROBERT
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12498, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT