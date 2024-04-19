Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 18 – April 19, 2024

0
1

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SIEVERS, GAY LYNN

Age: 69

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-04-18

Released: 2024-04-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12497, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12497, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROBBINS, ELISA MICHELLE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12499, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12499, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CURTIS, DUSTIN DANIEL

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent – Crash
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

GONZALEZ TOBAR, AMERICA DANIELA

Age: 41

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-04-18

Arresting Agency: ICE

PHILLIPS, JOSHUA ROBERT

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12498, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR