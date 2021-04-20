Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 19 – April 20, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7970, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEHAR, JUSTIN JAMES
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7969, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EVANS, ERIC J
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7964, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7965, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT