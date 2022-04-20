Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 19 – April 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-04-19

Released: 2022-04-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9531, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOORE, MEGHAN MARGARET

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #9535, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



KAUMO, ANTHONY A

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Filing False Document – Makes False or Fraudulent Statement or Representation (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9533, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HEMSLEY, AMBER RENE

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-04-19

Scheduled Release: 2022-09-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (WRNT PR) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9532, NO BOND, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court

