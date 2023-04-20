Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 19 – April 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WEYRAUCH, TYRICK DAMEN

Age: 23 Address: TENINO, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10929, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10929, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



CLONINGER, VICTOR GARRETT

Age: 47 Address: FAIRFIELD, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10930, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10930, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-19 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10928, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-19 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10927, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



PHILLIP, DARVIN

Age: 28 Address: LAKEWOOD, WA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-04-19 Arresting Agency: NWS

ARAGON, DEREK LEE

Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: