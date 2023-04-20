Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 19 – April 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WEYRAUCH, TYRICK DAMEN
Age: 23 Address: TENINO, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10929, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10929, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
CLONINGER, VICTOR GARRETT
Age: 47 Address: FAIRFIELD, MT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10930, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10930, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-19 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10928, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN
Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-19 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10927, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
PHILLIP, DARVIN
Age: 28 Address: LAKEWOOD, WA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-04-19 Arresting Agency: NWS
ARAGON, DEREK LEE
Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT