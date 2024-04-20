Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 19 – April 20, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FREY, RAY ALLYN
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12505, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Turning Movements and Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12505, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12505, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
LEWIS, PRESTON RONALD
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12506, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NELSON, TAWNY AMANDA
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2024-04-19
Scheduled Release: 2024-04-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ARAGON, DEREK LEE
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHIELDS, BILLY WARREN
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12501, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE