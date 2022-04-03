Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 2 – April 3, 2022

0
1

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MARTINEZ, ERIC RUDOLPH

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-04-02

Released: 2022-04-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9462, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DAVIS, RAYDEN JIORDI

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9473, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NGUYEN, QUY XUAN

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9472, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9472, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

PECK, JANELLE TERESE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9471, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9470, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9469, CASH, $1330, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9470, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

LIZARRAGA VENEGAS, JESUS ALBERTO

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

Sponsor

RIOS, JONATHAN ALLEN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9467, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

MILLER, EDWARD THOMAS

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HODGES, MICHAEL T

Age: 35

Address: OMAHA, NE

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9464, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG

Age: 46

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9465, CASH, $1685, Court: GR Municipal Court

CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR