Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 2 – April 3, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MARTINEZ, ERIC RUDOLPH

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-04-02

Released: 2022-04-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9462, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DAVIS, RAYDEN JIORDI

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9473, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NGUYEN, QUY XUAN

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #9472, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #9472, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PECK, JANELLE TERESE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9471, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9470, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9469, CASH, $1330, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9470, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



LIZARRAGA VENEGAS, JESUS ALBERTO

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



RIOS, JONATHAN ALLEN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9467, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MILLER, EDWARD THOMAS

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #9466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HODGES, MICHAEL T

Age: 35

Address: OMAHA, NE

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9464, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG

Age: 46

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9465, CASH, $1685, Court: GR Municipal Court



CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: