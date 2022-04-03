Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 2 – April 3, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MARTINEZ, ERIC RUDOLPH
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-04-02
Released: 2022-04-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9462, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DAVIS, RAYDEN JIORDI
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9473, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NGUYEN, QUY XUAN
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9472, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9472, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PECK, JANELLE TERESE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9471, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9470, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9469, CASH, $1330, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9470, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
LIZARRAGA VENEGAS, JESUS ALBERTO
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
RIOS, JONATHAN ALLEN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9467, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MILLER, EDWARD THOMAS
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HODGES, MICHAEL T
Age: 35
Address: OMAHA, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9464, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG
Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9465, CASH, $1685, Court: GR Municipal Court
CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT