Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 2 – April 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PAGE, SEAN ELIOTT
Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-02 Released: 2023-04-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10864, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANDERSON, DALLEN WAYNE
Age: 34 Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-02 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10865, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10865, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10865, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE
Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10863, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10863, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10863, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT