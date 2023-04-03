Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 2 – April 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

PAGE, SEAN ELIOTT

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-04-02 Released: 2023-04-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10864, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

ANDERSON, DALLEN WAYNE

Age: 34 Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-02 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #10865, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10865, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10865, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: