Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 20 – April 21, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JONES, JORDAN BARTLETT

Age: 32

Address: DECATUR, TX

Booking: 2022-04-20

Released: 2022-04-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Hit and Run Property Attended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9539, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

SCHMEISER, MELANIE SUE

Age: 66

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Inattentive Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9540, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9540, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: GR Municipal Court

DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HURTADO, ALEXANDRIA CORRENA

Age: 32

Address: FRESNO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

