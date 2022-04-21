Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 20 – April 21, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JONES, JORDAN BARTLETT

Age: 32

Address: DECATUR, TX

Booking: 2022-04-20

Released: 2022-04-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #9539, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



SCHMEISER, MELANIE SUE

Age: 66

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Inattentive Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #9540, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #9540, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: GR Municipal Court



DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HURTADO, ALEXANDRIA CORRENA

Age: 32

Address: FRESNO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #9536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

