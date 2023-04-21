Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 20 – April 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FLETCHER, ADELA RAE

Age: 36 Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #10933, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRIFFIN, JERROD LEE

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-04-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHEPARD, ROBERT NEAL

Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-20 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10934, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



SHEPARD, GENEALE LYNNE

Age: 53 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-20 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



MEREDITH, ALLEN EUGENE

Age: 58 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: