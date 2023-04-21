Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 20 – April 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FLETCHER, ADELA RAE
Age: 36 Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10933, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRIFFIN, JERROD LEE
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-04-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHEPARD, ROBERT NEAL
Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-20 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10934, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
SHEPARD, GENEALE LYNNE
Age: 53 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-20 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
MEREDITH, ALLEN EUGENE
Age: 58 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Crimes Against Computer Users – Denies Services (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Crimes Against Intellectual Property – Destroys Data (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT