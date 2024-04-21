Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 20 – April 21, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HILER MENDEZ, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12509, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12509, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PATTERSON, NICOLE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12508, CASH OR SURETY, $1670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12508, CASH OR SURETY, $1670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12508, CASH OR SURETY, $1670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT