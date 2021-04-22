Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 21 – April 22, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MERRICK, BRYAN LEE Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7979, CASH, $940, Court: GR Municipal Court



TAYLOR, MARY ELLEN Age: 32 Address: RAWLINS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7978, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MUELLER, MELISA DENISE Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7977, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

