Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 21 – April 22, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MERRICK, BRYAN LEE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7979, CASH, $940, Court: GR Municipal Court
TAYLOR, MARY ELLEN
Age: 32
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-21
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7978, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MUELLER, MELISA DENISE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7977, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
WOOD, DANAN
Age: 30
Address: MCCAMMON, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-21
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7976, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7976, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT