Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 21 – April 22, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SCHMEISER, MELANIE SUE

Age: 66

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-04-21

Released: 2022-04-21

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Inattentive Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #9540, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #9540, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: GR Municipal Court



NEMETZ, PAMELA GRACE

Age: 62

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #9541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

