Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 21 – April 22, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

VASSEUR, SHANNON LYNN

Age: 46

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12512, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



ORR, ALDEN

Age: 52

Address: BRAZORIA, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-21

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy Status: PENDING, Bond: #12511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ARREDONDO PEREZ, SAMUEL ALEXANDER

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: