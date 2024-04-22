Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 21 – April 22, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
VASSEUR, SHANNON LYNN
Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12512, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
ORR, ALDEN
Age: 52
Address: BRAZORIA, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-21
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ARREDONDO PEREZ, SAMUEL ALEXANDER
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 2nd Offense Within 1 Year
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT