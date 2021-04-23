Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 22 – April 23, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
HERNANDEZ IBARRA, MARCO ANTONIO
Age: 28
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-22
Arresting Agency: ICE
MEDEIROS, BRANDY REED
Age: 48
Address: GROVE, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-22
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT