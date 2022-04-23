Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 22 – April 23, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
COOLEY FARLEY, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age: 31
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking: 2021-10-24
Released: 2022-04-22
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8835, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8835, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8835, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
JONES, ARTHUR W
Age: 38
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking: 2022-04-22
Released: 2022-04-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9542, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9542, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
