Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 22 – April 23, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SOLANO, SETH MICHAEL

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10941, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SELLERS, JARED MICHAEL

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-22 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10940, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

