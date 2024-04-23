Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 22 – April 23, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CLEVELAND, COLTON RAY
Age: 31
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LOPEZ GARCIA, CESAR DAVID
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12513, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, CANDICE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-04-22
Scheduled Release: 2024-04-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
HEMKER, BROOK LEE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-04-22
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT