Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 22 – April 23, 2024

CLEVELAND, COLTON RAY

Age: 31

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOPEZ GARCIA, CESAR DAVID

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12513, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, CANDICE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-04-22

Scheduled Release: 2024-04-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



HEMKER, BROOK LEE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-04-22

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: