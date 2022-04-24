Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 23 – April 24, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BROWN, DAVID SHANE
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-24
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9544, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9544, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9544, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RITCHISON, JOSHUA CRAIG
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
