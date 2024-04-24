Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 23 – April 24, 2024

0
9

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ARIENDA, JULIAN THOMAS

Age: 48

Address: BAKERSFIELD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FOSTER, BROOKE THERESA

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Stalking – Electronic Devices, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12517, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KIRK, JOSEPH ALAN

Age: 52

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12515, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12516, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12516, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12516, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Stop Lamps
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12516, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

ST JOHN, JOSEPH LEROY

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-04-23

Scheduled Release: 2024-04-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

