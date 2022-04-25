Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 24 – April 25, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
NEZ, WYATT
Age: 24
Address: PAGE, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9547, CASH, $1130, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9547, CASH, $1130, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9547, CASH, $1130, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9547, CASH, $1130, Court: RS Municipal Court
MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary From Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9546, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
