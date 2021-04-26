Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 25 – April 26, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WEST, ERIC CARLTON
Age: 36
Address: PAHRUMP, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7992, SURETY OR CASH, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7992, SURETY OR CASH, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7992, SURETY OR CASH, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCKINZIE, JULIUS
Age: 39
Address: ATLANTA, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Violation of Commercial Veh Act
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT