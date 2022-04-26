Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 25 – April 26, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MORALES CISNEROS, MARC ANTHONY

Age: 32

Address: AURORA, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-26

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #9550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #9550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TRUXELL, FRED

Age: 77

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-25

Arresting Agency: GAPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #9549, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



GIL, MATTHEW JOSEPH

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: