Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 25 – April 26, 2022

MORALES CISNEROS, MARC ANTHONY
Age: 32
Address: AURORA, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-26
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TRUXELL, FRED
Age: 77
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-25
Arresting Agency: GAPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9549, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
GIL, MATTHEW JOSEPH
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Pedestrians Under the Influence On a Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9548, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Littering – Dropping or Throwing Material on Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9548, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court