Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 25 – April 26, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KLEIN, TIMOTHY HENRY

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10958, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #10958, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10959, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm Status: PENDING, Bond: #10959, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

VALERIO, DARYL DEAN

Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-04-25 Scheduled Release: 2023-04-28 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KLEIN, TIMOTHY HENRY

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10958, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #10958, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10959, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm Status: PENDING, Bond: #10959, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALERIO, DARYL DEAN

Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-04-25 Scheduled Release: 2023-04-28 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, DONALEA

Age: 64 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-04-25 Scheduled Release: 2023-05-25 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: