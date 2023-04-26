Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 25 – April 26, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KLEIN, TIMOTHY HENRY
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10958, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10958, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon, 4 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10959, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10959, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
VALERIO, DARYL DEAN
Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-04-25 Scheduled Release: 2023-04-28 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KLEIN, TIMOTHY HENRY
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10958, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10958, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon, 4 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10959, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10959, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VALERIO, DARYL DEAN
Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-04-25 Scheduled Release: 2023-04-28 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MILLER, DONALEA
Age: 64 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-04-25 Scheduled Release: 2023-05-25 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10956, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT