Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 26 – April 27, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MCMULLAN, THOMAS EUGENE

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-04-26 Released: 2023-04-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Cruelty to Animals – All Acts – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



MAY, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



HARMON, STEVEN

Age: 34 Address: BOISE, ID

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-04-26 Arresting Agency: PTS

WALLACE, RICKY

Age: 30 Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-04-26 Arresting Agency: PTS

MCCARTY, JEREMY SHANE

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-04-26 Scheduled Release: 2023-04-29 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KENNAH, ANN LOUISE

Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-04-26 Released: 2023-04-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING