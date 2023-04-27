Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 26 – April 27, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MCMULLAN, THOMAS EUGENE
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-26 Released: 2023-04-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Cruelty to Animals – All Acts – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
MAY, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
HARMON, STEVEN
Age: 34 Address: BOISE, ID
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-04-26 Arresting Agency: PTS
WALLACE, RICKY
Age: 30 Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-04-26 Arresting Agency: PTS
MCCARTY, JEREMY SHANE
Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-04-26 Scheduled Release: 2023-04-29 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KENNAH, ANN LOUISE
Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-04-26 Released: 2023-04-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10960, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Improper Lane Usage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10960, SURETY OR CASH, $1540, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court