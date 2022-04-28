Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 27 – April 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

VALERIO, DARYL DEAN

Age: 63

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-04-27

Scheduled Release: 2022-04-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, PAUL HUDSON

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9555, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROVIDE ANIMALS WITH FOOD, DRINK OR PROTECTION TO ANIMAL – 1ST OFFENSE (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9555, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9556, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

