Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 27 – April 28, 2021

0
25

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

PRESSLEY, JOSHUA GLENN

Age: 37
Address: BAKERS FIELD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Burglary (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8000, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

 

CHEUNG, WING CHIT

Age: 45
Address: HAYWARD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-27
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7998, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7998, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

DES ROSIERS, SEAN KENNETH

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SEARLE, PRESLEY STEPHENS

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7995, CASH, $10000, Court: District Court
  • Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

 

 

SIDDOWAY, CHASE BRYANT

Age: 37
Address: MURRAY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7997, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

DENISON, STEPHANIE JOE

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-04-27
Released: 2021-04-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

