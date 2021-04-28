Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 27 – April 28, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PRESSLEY, JOSHUA GLENN Age: 37 Address: BAKERS FIELD, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8000, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



CHEUNG, WING CHIT Age: 45 Address: HAYWARD, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7998, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #7998, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DES ROSIERS, SEAN KENNETH Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SEARLE, PRESLEY STEPHENS Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7995, CASH, $10000, Court: District Court

Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

