Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 27 – April 28, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PRESSLEY, JOSHUA GLENN
Age: 37
Address: BAKERS FIELD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8000, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
CHEUNG, WING CHIT
Age: 45
Address: HAYWARD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-27
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7998, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7998, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DES ROSIERS, SEAN KENNETH
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SEARLE, PRESLEY STEPHENS
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
SIDDOWAY, CHASE BRYANT
Age: 37
Address: MURRAY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7997, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
DENISON, STEPHANIE JOE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-04-27
Released: 2021-04-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT