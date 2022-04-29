Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 28 – April 29, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GUEST, RYAN D
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-29
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9563, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9563, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9563, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- False Reporting to Authorities – Crime
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANDERSON, KYLE WESLEY
Age: 42
Address: KATY, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Prohibited Parking – At Edge or Curb
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
ESPINOZA, TROY EDWARD
Age: 39
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Malicious Mischief
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9559, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9559, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: GR Municipal Court
WILLIAMS, CODY WAYNE
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9560, CASH, $1530, Court: RS Municipal Court
LAWSON, AMY JEANINE
Age: 25
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
HINSON, SCOTT HUGH
Age: 49
Address: BEND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT