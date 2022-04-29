Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 28 – April 29, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GUEST, RYAN D

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9563, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #9563, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #9563, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

False Reporting to Authorities – Crime Status: PENDING, Bond: #9562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDERSON, KYLE WESLEY

Age: 42

Address: KATY, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – At Edge or Curb Status: PENDING, Bond: #9561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ESPINOZA, TROY EDWARD

Age: 39

Address: LARAMIE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Malicious Mischief Status: PENDING, Bond: #9559, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: GR Municipal Court

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #9559, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: GR Municipal Court



WILLIAMS, CODY WAYNE

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9560, CASH, $1530, Court: RS Municipal Court



LAWSON, AMY JEANINE

Age: 25

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #9558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #9558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HINSON, SCOTT HUGH

Age: 49

Address: BEND, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: