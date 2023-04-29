Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 28 – April 29, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HEJDUK, SHANE DAVID
Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10970, CASH, $3000, Court: OTHER
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10972, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10973, CASH, $2500, Court: OTHER
JACOBS, JACK GEORGE
Age: 29 Address: GOLDEN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-28 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10968, CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth, 3 counts (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER