Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 28 – April 29, 2024

WILLIS, JAYSON GLENWOOD
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender 2nd and Subseq (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILLIAMS, SKYLER
Age: 21
Address: CEDAR CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12526, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12526, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT