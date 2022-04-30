Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 29 – April 30, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BENSON, CHRISTOPHER DALE

Age: 48

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-04-29

Scheduled Release: 2022-05-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEDVED, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2022-04-29

Scheduled Release: 2022-05-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9568, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9568, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court



FACCIO, JOHN WARD

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #9565, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #9565, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #9565, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9565, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAMS, GREGORY BRENT

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-04-29

Released: 2022-04-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD