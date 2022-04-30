Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 29 – April 30, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BENSON, CHRISTOPHER DALE
Age: 48
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-04-29
Scheduled Release: 2022-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MEDVED, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2022-04-29
Scheduled Release: 2022-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9568, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9568, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
FACCIO, JOHN WARD
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9565, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9565, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9565, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9565, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILLIAMS, GREGORY BRENT
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-04-29
Released: 2022-04-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Ill-Governed House or Disorderly House
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9564, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9564, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court