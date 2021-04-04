Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 3 – April 4, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HOLGATE, KALYN LARELL
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-04-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Burglary
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STEELE, JOSHUA LEE
Age: 33
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7909, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7909, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GEORGE, ERIC ALLEN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT