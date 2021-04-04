Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 3 – April 4, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HOLGATE, KALYN LARELL Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-04-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Criminal Entry Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STEELE, JOSHUA LEE Age: 33 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #7909, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #7909, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

