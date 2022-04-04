Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 3 – April 4, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RODE, MICHAEL CHARLES
Age: 41
Address: TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9476, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9475, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
MEDVED, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9474, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9474, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Open Container
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9474, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court
