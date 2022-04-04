Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 3 – April 4, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RODE, MICHAEL CHARLES

Age: 41

Address: TAYLORSVILLE, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9476, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9475, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



MEDVED, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #9474, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9474, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court

Open Container Status: PENDING, Bond: #9474, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court

