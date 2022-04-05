Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 4 – April 5, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BINGHAM, BRAXTON OAKLEY

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-04-04

Released: 2022-04-04

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9478, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LLAMAS, OLIVIA GALE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

MCKINZIE, JULIUS

Age: 40

Address: ATLANTA, GA

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2022-04-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9481, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



CRAWFORD, ANDREW

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #9480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #9480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

