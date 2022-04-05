Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 4 – April 5, 2022

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BINGHAM, BRAXTON OAKLEY

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-04-04

Released: 2022-04-04

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9478, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LLAMAS, OLIVIA GALE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

MCKINZIE, JULIUS

Age: 40

Address: ATLANTA, GA

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2022-04-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9481, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

CRAWFORD, ANDREW

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR