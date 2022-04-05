Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 4 – April 5, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BINGHAM, BRAXTON OAKLEY
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-04-04
Released: 2022-04-04
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9478, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LLAMAS, OLIVIA GALE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCKINZIE, JULIUS
Age: 40
Address: ATLANTA, GA
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2022-04-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9481, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
CRAWFORD, ANDREW
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
