Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 4 – April 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RICHMOND, TRISTEN DON

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-04-04 Released: 2023-04-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #10867, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10867, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court

Speed Too Fast for Conditions with Accident Status: PENDING, Bond: #10868, SURETY OR CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



SKILES, STEWART WAYNE

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-10-04 Released: 2023-04-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10161, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10155, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

Use or Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10155, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10155, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10155, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10155, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

