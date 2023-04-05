Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 4 – April 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RICHMOND, TRISTEN DON
Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-04 Released: 2023-04-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10867, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10867, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Speed Too Fast for Conditions with Accident
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10868, SURETY OR CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
SKILES, STEWART WAYNE
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-10-04 Released: 2023-04-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10161, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10155, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
- Use or Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10155, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10155, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10155, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10155, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
Sponsor
Sponsor