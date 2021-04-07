Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 6 – April 7, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

MAZURKIEWICZ, MATTHEW JAMES Age: 58 Address: GREEN RIVER, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-07 Arresting Agency: OTHR Charges: Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7922, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER



GREENE, ANTHONY SCOTT Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7921, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Advertisement