Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 6 – April 7, 2021

MAZURKIEWICZ, MATTHEW JAMES
Age: 58
Address: GREEN RIVER,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-07
Arresting Agency: OTHR
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7922, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER
GREENE, ANTHONY SCOTT
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7921, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2021-04-06
Scheduled Release: 2021-04-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT