Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 6 – April 7, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

COVINGTON, BRAD DANIEL

Age: 48

Address: ROBERTSON, WY

Booking: 2022-04-06

Released: 2022-04-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WASHINGTON, KOBE GAGE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #9488, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EWART, SKYLAR JAY

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9487, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BURNHAM, SCOTT REDD

Age: 65

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-04-06

Scheduled Release: 2022-04-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: