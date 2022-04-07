Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 6 – April 7, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
COVINGTON, BRAD DANIEL
Age: 48
Address: ROBERTSON, WY
Booking: 2022-04-06
Released: 2022-04-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WASHINGTON, KOBE GAGE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9488, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EWART, SKYLAR JAY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9487, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BURNHAM, SCOTT REDD
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-04-06
Scheduled Release: 2022-04-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT