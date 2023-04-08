Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 7 – April 8, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST

Age: 32 Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10875, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #10875, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHAFFER, SHANNA R

Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-07 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10874, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBINSON, DANIEL NORRIS

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: