Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 8 – April 9, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SAMSEL, JOHN WYLANTA Age: 50 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7929, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



LAWSON, TROY LEE Age: 52 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-04-08 Scheduled Release: 2021-04-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

GUZMAN, JAVIER EMMANUEL Age: 22 Address: KATY, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOOPES, LOUIS DWAYNE Age: 50 Address: LYMAN, WY Booking Type: USMS HOLD Booking Date: 2021-04-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO

CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7928, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ARIAS, BELIZARIO Age: 38 Address: RICHFIELD, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-04-08 Arresting Agency: ICE

VASQUEZ, WILSON Age: 31 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-04-08 Arresting Agency: ICE MARTINEZ FELIPE, JAIRO Age: 34 Address: RICHFIELD, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-04-08 Arresting Agency: ICE