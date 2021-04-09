Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 8 – April 9, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SAMSEL, JOHN WYLANTA
Age: 50
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7929, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
LAWSON, TROY LEE
Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Scheduled Release: 2021-04-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
GUZMAN, JAVIER EMMANUEL
Age: 22
Address: KATY, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOOPES, LOUIS DWAYNE
Age: 50
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7928, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ARIAS, BELIZARIO
Age: 38
Address: RICHFIELD, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Arresting Agency: ICE
VASQUEZ, WILSON
Age: 31
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Arresting Agency: ICE
MARTINEZ FELIPE, JAIRO
Age: 34
Address: RICHFIELD, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Arresting Agency: ICE