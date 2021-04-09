Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 8 – April 9, 2021

0
526

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

SAMSEL, JOHN WYLANTA

Age: 50
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7929, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

LAWSON, TROY LEE

Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Scheduled Release: 2021-04-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

 

 

GUZMAN, JAVIER EMMANUEL

Age: 22
Address: KATY, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

HOOPES, LOUIS DWAYNE

Age: 50
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7928, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ARIAS, BELIZARIO

Age: 38
Address: RICHFIELD, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Arresting Agency: ICE

VASQUEZ, WILSON

Age: 31
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Arresting Agency: ICE

MARTINEZ FELIPE, JAIRO

Age: 34
Address: RICHFIELD, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-08
Arresting Agency: ICE

 

