Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 9 – April 10, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GEE, CHERLINDA ROSE
Age: 40
Address: BLUE GAP, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VANEPPS, BREANN CHERIE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7930, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7930, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court
ADAMS, CODY DEE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-04-09
Released: 2021-04-09
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7931, CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT