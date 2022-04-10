Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 9 – April 10, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WOOD, JASON ROBERT

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #9503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GAMBLE, BRENT W

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-09

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: , Bond: #9501, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



HOLBROOK, SHANEE MARIE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9499, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WALLEN, WILLIAM EDGAR

Age: 80

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #9500, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRENDT, JASON EDWARD

Age: 48

Address: MILES CITY, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: