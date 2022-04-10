Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 9 – April 10, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WOOD, JASON ROBERT

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GAMBLE, BRENT W

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-09

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: , Bond: #9501, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

HOLBROOK, SHANEE MARIE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9499, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WALLEN, WILLIAM EDGAR

Age: 80

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9500, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BRENDT, JASON EDWARD

Age: 48

Address: MILES CITY, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9498, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9498, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9498, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9498, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9498, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

