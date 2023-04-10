Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 9 – April 10, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MARTIN, DENNIS JAROD
Age: 30 Address: SUMMERVILLE, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-09 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 55 Mph Unpaved Roads Not Specified (6+ Mph)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
RAMIREZ, MARIANA CHRISTINA
Age: 23 Address: HAYWARD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-09 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram, respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT