Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 9 – April 10, 2023

MARTIN, DENNIS JAROD

Age: 30 Address: SUMMERVILLE, GA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-09 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #10880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 55 Mph Unpaved Roads Not Specified (6+ Mph) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAMIREZ, MARIANA CHRISTINA

Age: 23 Address: HAYWARD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-09 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges: