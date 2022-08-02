Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 1 – August 2, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MASON, LESTER EUGENE
Age: 57
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JAMES, JOSEPH HANSOLO
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCQUITTY, TRAJAN LENN
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-08-01
Scheduled Release: 2022-08-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RIVERA, SOLIMAR
Age: 38
Address: PHILADELPHIA, PA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9923, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT