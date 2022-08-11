Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 10 – August 11, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FARLESS, BRIAN JAMES
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-08-10
Released: 2022-08-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: DCI
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9968, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BYERS, BREKON RAY
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #9971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #9971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #9971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SALCIDO, MANUEL
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9970, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PETERSEN, LYDIA MAY
Age: 45
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-10
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT