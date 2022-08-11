Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 10 – August 11, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FARLESS, BRIAN JAMES

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-08-10

Released: 2022-08-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: DCI

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9968, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BYERS, BREKON RAY

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #9971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #9971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #9971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALCIDO, MANUEL

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9970, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PETERSEN, LYDIA MAY

Age: 45

Address: PINEDALE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: