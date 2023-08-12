Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 11 – August 12, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWENSEN, ADRIAN
Age: 43 Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking: 2023-08-11 Released: 2023-08-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11442, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11442, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MONTOYA, RAYMOND STEVEN
Age: 67 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11447, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
HAWKS, JORDAN WESLEY
Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11446, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11446, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PACHECO, MARIE BERNICE
Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11445, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11445, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOALA, SIONE
Age: 45 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-11 Arresting Agency: ICE