Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 11 – August 12, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SWENSEN, ADRIAN

Age: 43 Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking: 2023-08-11 Released: 2023-08-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11442, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #11442, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

MONTOYA, RAYMOND STEVEN

Age: 67 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11447, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



HAWKS, JORDAN WESLEY

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11446, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11446, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PACHECO, MARIE BERNICE

Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11445, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11445, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOALA, SIONE

Age: 45 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-11 Arresting Agency: ICE