Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 12 – August 13, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CAMACHO, JAIME GUADALUPE

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11452, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11452, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

JENSEN, CHAD NEIL

Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-12 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11451, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LOIGNON, JANICE MARIE

Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11450, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LUNDGREN, KELLY JAMES

Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-12 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11449, SURETY OR CASH, $1770, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11449, SURETY OR CASH, $1770, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Open Container
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11449, SURETY OR CASH, $1770, Court: GR Municipal Court

HIEB, SHAD AREN

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11448, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

