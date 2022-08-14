Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 13 – August 14, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

PICERNO, ASPEN DANIELLE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #9976, SURETY OR CASH, $1270, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #9976, SURETY OR CASH, $1270, Court: RS Municipal Court



THWREATT, JAZLYNN BREANNE

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #9975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOYKINS, LAVAR JACOB

Age: 42

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: