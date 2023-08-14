Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 13 – August 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RODRIGUEZ HERNANDEZ, MARCOS ALBERTO

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-08-13 Released: 2023-08-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11454, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11454, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

DUKE, JOHNNY RAY

Age: 65 Address: JUSTIN, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-13 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #11457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRIFFITHS, TIMOTHY RALPH

Age: 62 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-13 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #11456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCOTT, RICKY LEE

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11455, CASH, $381, Court: RS Municipal Court



DOBSON, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age: 35 Address: OGDEN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-13 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: