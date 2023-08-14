Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 13 – August 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RODRIGUEZ HERNANDEZ, MARCOS ALBERTO
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-08-13 Released: 2023-08-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11454, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11454, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
DUKE, JOHNNY RAY
Age: 65 Address: JUSTIN, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-13 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRIFFITHS, TIMOTHY RALPH
Age: 62 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-13 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCOTT, RICKY LEE
Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11455, CASH, $381, Court: RS Municipal Court
DOBSON, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age: 35 Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-13 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT