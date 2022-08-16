Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 15 – August 16, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-08-15 Released: 2022-08-15 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: RSPD

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9979, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #9979, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court



THOREN, THOMAS ARTHUR

Age: 43 Address: EDEN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-15 Scheduled Release: 2022-08-18 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court

