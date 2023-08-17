Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 16 – August 17, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SIMMONS, TASHA JANELLE

Age: 32 Address: MILLS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #11469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALLRED, CARLINE MICHELLE

Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-16 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #11468, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court



SEAVERS, ERIC MICHAEL

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11467, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DEVER, DEBRA JOYCE

Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-16 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11466, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GONZALES, JOSHUA JOE

Age: 39 Address: GREELEY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-16 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PHILLIPS, CHRISTOPHER VINCENT

Age: 49 Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: