Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 16 – August 17, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SIMMONS, TASHA JANELLE
Age: 32 Address: MILLS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALLRED, CARLINE MICHELLE
Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-16 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11468, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court
SEAVERS, ERIC MICHAEL
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11467, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DEVER, DEBRA JOYCE
Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-16 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11466, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GONZALES, JOSHUA JOE
Age: 39 Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-16 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PHILLIPS, CHRISTOPHER VINCENT
Age: 49 Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER