Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 17 – August 18, 2023

GRADY, ZACHERY TAYLOR

Age: 37 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-17 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11471, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tks/Veh(>39k Lbs) Exceed 75 Mph On Intrst(1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #11470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #11470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

